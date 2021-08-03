Bertha L. Hansen (nee Villers)

Oct. 9, 1923 – July 31, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Bertha L. Hansen, age 97, of Hammond passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Bertha is survived by two grandchildren: Charles Derek (Tracy) Hansen and Shaun Erik (Angela) Hansen; five great grandchildren: Samantha, Cody, Kylee, Alyssa and Zoe; one great-great granddaughter Adaline; and numerous nieces, nephews; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Clyde York and Charles H. Hansen; one son, Charles Erik Hansen; parents, Alva and Frieda Villers; five siblings: Janatha, Martha, Ethel, Vernon and Doris.

Bertha had lived in Hammond most of her adult life. She was retired from NIPSCO as a bookkeeper after many years. Bertha enjoyed camping, fishing and most of all taking care of children; she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN 46323 (Hessville) from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. For additional information visit www.bockenfunerals.com or call (219)844-1600.