SCHERERVILLE, IN - Bertha M. Poi, age 96 of Schererville, IN passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She is survived by: her brother, Bert Poi; sister, Katherine Stevens both of Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews. Bertha was a treasured member of Faith United Church of Christ in Hammond, IN. According to Bertha's wishes, there was no services. Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory entrusted with arrangements. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com