Bertha Mallalieu

Bertha Mallalieu

MUNSTER, IN - Bertha Mallalieu, age 97, of Munster, IN, passed away on August 3, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard; sister, Mary Hageman and her husband, Martin Hageman; and loving friend, Scott Lovatt.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, with a service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

She will be dearly missed by her loving friends and all who knew her.

