Bertram "Bert" L. Beukema

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Bertram L. "Bert" Beukema, age 81, US Army Korean War Veteran, late of South Holland. Beloved husband for 55 years of Shirley (nee Rapacki); devoted father of Lisa Beukema; dear brother: of John Beukema, Grace Jacobsma, the late William Beukema, Marilyn Dykstra, and Donna Carlisle; loving son: of the late William and Martha Beukema; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bert was retired from ABF Freight and Scot Lad Foods, with many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #981 in Highland, IN, the American Legion #1070 in Thornton, IL, and a past member of the Izaak Walton League of America in Dolton, IL.