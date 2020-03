VALPARAISO, IN - Beryl E. Nielsen, age 92 passed away on February 26, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center. She was born to Ernest and Perle (McCoy) Finstad on May 12, 1927 in Bay City, MI. A 1945 graduate Valparaiso High School, she was a dental assistant for many years, and enjoyed lunch or breakfast with her friends, reading, traveling, and sewing in her retirement.