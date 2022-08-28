Sept. 13, 1926 - Aug. 24, 2022

It is with great sadness that the son and family members of Bessie Economou Musteikis Krigel, age 95, announce her death on August 24, 2022 after a short illness. Bessie was buried in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Chicago IL, with her son, Douglas Mustiekis, and close family and friends in attendance.

Bessie was born on September 13, 1926, the eldest child of Paul and Emily Economou of Hammond, IN. She grew up in Hammond with five sister and four brothers. She graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1945 and Chicago State Teachers College in 1959.

Bessie lived and worked all her adult life in Chicago. She was a dedicated English high school teacher for 32 years. She first taught at Tinley Park High School, Tinley Park, II., for two years, and then moved to the Chicago public school district where she first taught at Hyde Park High School until 1967, and later at Calumet and Dunbar Vocational High Schools until her retirement in 1991.

With the assistance of her son, Douglas, Bessie owned and developed several rental properties in and around the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, until her retirement. She lived for the last 45 years of her life in the East Marquette Park neighborhood. Bessie was creative and intelligent and with a strong attraction to matters of the soul and mind. She expressed her spiritual talents by giving psychic readings on the radio. She was co-host with well-known area psychic medium Warren Freiberg from 1966 through 1969 on station WWCA, Gary IN and in Evanston, IL in the early 1970's. Bessie was an avid reader and book collector. She loved to explore new ideas and to share them. Her stories and anecdotes amused and entertained her family and many friends. She had a lifelong interest in space travel and extra-terrestrial matters. In addition to reading science fiction, she followed all the developments of the UFO cultural phenomena throughout her life. Bessie was surrounded by her beloved cats and many dogs all of her life.

Bessie had two sons: Douglas Musteikis of Chicago, IL, and Lawrence Musteikis, who is deceased. Her husbands, Bronislaw "Bill" Musteikis and Meyer Krigel also predeceased her. She leaves brothers: Dr. Theodore Economou, Munster, IN and Dr. Richard Economou, Greenwood IN, formerly of Munster IN; and two sisters: Pauline Kovich, Munster IN and Illse (Heacox) Goldfarb, Penninton, NJ; as well as 29 nieces and nephews who knew and delighted in her company. A private memorial gathering of remembrance will be held by her family at a later date.