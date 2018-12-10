September 30, 1944 - December 7, 2018
Beth Anne Sievers (nee Jones) passed away peacefully on December 7, 2018. Born on September 30, 1944 to Knoefel F. Jones and Leona Brownbridge, she married her sweetheart of fifty-five years, Wilford E. Sievers, Jr. on June 22, 1963.
She is survived by her husband, Wilford E. Sievers, Jr.; her brother, Knoefel 'Butch' (Janet) Jones; seven children: Lisa (Michael) Hayes, Mark (Amanda) Sievers, Eugene (Lori) Sievers, Angie (Brad) White, Jennifer (Adam) Bradford, Brett Sievers and Brenda Sievers; and nine precious grandchildren: Will, Brittany, Elizabeth, Tad, Gabbie, Julianne, Simon, Kyle and Brody; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her strength and love will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in the Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. In lieu of flowers or money, the family respectfully asks for donations to be directed to the organ and tissue donor network, www.giftofhope.org in memory of Beth Anne Sievers.