PITTSBORO, IN - Betsy (Wyckoff) Powlen, 54 of Pittsboro, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born March 25, 1966 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Janet (Woodruff) Wyckoff. Betsy graduated from Washington Township High School and Strayer University. She made her career most recently as a Data Security Analyst with Anthem Insurance. Betsy had her own yoga studio, where she taught classes and made many friends. She enjoyed doing counted cross stitch, visiting with family, taking walks, hiking at the state parks, and sitting on the front porch swing with her fiancé. Betsy will be remembered for her positive attitude, bubbly personality, and fun nature. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.