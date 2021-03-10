Bette Baldwin

LOWELL, IN — Bette Baldwin 89, of Lowell, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. She is survived by her children, Judi (Mike) Mavrides, of Lowell, Scott (Wendy) Baldwin, of FL, and Karen Baldwin, of ID; grandchildren, Carl Scott, Cody Imes, Duane Baldwin and Sabrina Petti; great-grandchildren: Lily, Karsen, Leona and Arley; sisters, Penny (Len) Napiwocki and Gloria Brisco; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane.

Cremation will precede visitation, Friday, March 12, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 PM, concluding with memorial services at 4:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local animal shelter or Humane Society. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana mandates social gatherings of 50, adhering to social distancing and self-care guidelines inside and outside of our funeral home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required.