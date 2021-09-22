Bette Jean Stuhlmacher (nee Shirey)

CROWN POINT, IN — Bette Jean Stuhlmacher (nee Shirey), age 84, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Bette is survived by her children: Cheryl (Charlie) Young and Jill Stuhlmacher; and grandson, Dan (Emily) Young.

Bette was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gene; and parents: Ernest and Ruth Shirey; and brother, Robert Shirey.

Bette graduated from Lew Wallace High School and attended Ball State College. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point and lived in Crown Point for over 60 years. Bette enjoyed playing bridge, golf and spending time with her many friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 27, 2021 at PRUZIN-LITTLE CHAPEL, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bette's name to Trade Winds Rehabilitation Center.

