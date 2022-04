LEWIS CENTER, OH/CROWN POINT, IN -

Bette Bernsdorf passed away in Lewis Center, OH on March 23, 2022.

She is survived by sisters: Pam (Bill), Ogden Dunes, IN, Brenda (Steve), Tallahassee, FL and Barb (Dan) Griffith, IN. She was proceeded in death by her husband Steve and brother David.

Bette enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and lived life to the fullest!

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.