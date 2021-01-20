Bette Saxsma (nee Fortuin)
ST. JOHN//FORMERLY OF GRIFFITH, IN — Bette Saxsma (nee Fortuin), 85, of St. John, IN, formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Beloved wife of Donald E. Saxsma. Loving mother of Terry (Sue) Saxsma, Ed (Diane) Saxsma and Delonn (Dan) Metz. Proud grandmother of Taylor Metz, Rachel Metz, Brad (Kelli) Saxsma, Brent (Courtney Chavez) Saxsma, Scott (Todd) Saxsma and Cory (April) Saxsma; great-grandmother of Isabella, Madeleine, Ophelia, Floyd, Paisley and Tanner. Dear sister of Gerrie Natelborg, Tini (late Elmer) DeBoer and Anneke (late Jeff) Brandsma. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Fortuin. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation is Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Christian Reformed Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Highland, IN, with services conducted by the Rev. Bill Sytsma. (The service will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/user/NewLifeCRCHighland.) Private Interment at Hope Cemetery – Highland, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Highland Christian School. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.