ST. JOHN//FORMERLY OF GRIFFITH, IN — Bette Saxsma (nee Fortuin), 85, of St. John, IN, formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Beloved wife of Donald E. Saxsma. Loving mother of Terry (Sue) Saxsma, Ed (Diane) Saxsma and Delonn (Dan) Metz. Proud grandmother of Taylor Metz, Rachel Metz, Brad (Kelli) Saxsma, Brent (Courtney Chavez) Saxsma, Scott (Todd) Saxsma and Cory (April) Saxsma; great-grandmother of Isabella, Madeleine, Ophelia, Floyd, Paisley and Tanner. Dear sister of Gerrie Natelborg, Tini (late Elmer) DeBoer and Anneke (late Jeff) Brandsma. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Fortuin. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.