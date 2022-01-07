CRETE, IL - Betty A. Beenes, age 90 of Crete, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Marlene (Lane) Kuypers, Jim (Theresa) Spoolstra, and David (Nancy) Beenes; numerous grand nieces and nephews; and godmother of Ashley Frey. Betty was preceded in death by her siblings: Gertrude (late Julius) Spoolstra, Johanna (late Nicholas) Kortenhoven, and Harold (late Adeline) Beenes; and nieces and nephews: Cheri (Ron) Pasquarella, Bonnie (Greg) Fisher, Dean (late Ingrid) Kortenhoven, and Shirlee (Alan) Larson.

Friends are invited to visit with Betty's family on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon. Betty will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to Suncrest Hospice, 5 Revere Dr. Ste 130, Northbrook, IL 60062. Betty was a member of the Calvary Community Church in South Holland, IL. She had worked as an Executive Secretary for International Harvester in Chicago. And she was a beloved Aunt and will be missed.