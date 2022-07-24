Oct. 4, 1927 - July 22, 2022

PORTAGE - Betty A. Johnson, age 94, of Portage passed away suddenly Friday, July 22, 2022, at Northwest Health Portage Hospital. She was born October 4, 1927, in Hammond, Indiana to the late Martin and Anna (Valuch) Smith. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Betty was an award winning seamstress and a fifty year member of the East Gary/Lake Station volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Robert O. Johnson of Portage; her three children: Ruth (Robert) Jones of Portage, Kenton (James) Johnson of Valparaiso, and Jay Johnson of Darien, IL; daughter-in-law, Tamara Johnson of Valparaiso; three grandsons: Robert Jones II and Ryan Jones both of Portage, and Grayson (Montana) Johnson of Milwaukee, WI; two great-grandchildren: Victoria A. Jones and Andrew R. Jones both of Portage; one great-great-grandson, Carter Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dean Johnson; and her seven brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. The Funeral Service will follow immediately at 1:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Porter County Humane Society.