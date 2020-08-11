You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty A. Sackman

Betty A. Sackman

{{featured_button_text}}
Betty A. Sackman

Betty A. Sackman

VALPARAISO, IN — Betty A. Sackman, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born March 27, 1948, in Valparaiso to William and June L. (Romine) Baker.

Betty is survived by her children, Tina (Brad) Monton, of Valparaiso, Nicki (Bob) Spencer, of Portage, and Tom (Stacy) Steindler, of Wanatah; her grandchildren, Andrew and Branden Porter, Kodi Soloman, Madeline Chambers, Morgan and Tyler Chambers, Jayme and Cody Spencer; her brothers, Frank Nevills, Bill Baker, Chuck Nevills, Larry Nevills and her sister, Violet Dunkley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Alan and Kenny Nevills.

Betty drove a bus for PCARC before retiring. A memorial visitation with Betty's family will be from 3-7 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso, IN. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts