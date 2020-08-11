× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty A. Sackman

VALPARAISO, IN — Betty A. Sackman, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born March 27, 1948, in Valparaiso to William and June L. (Romine) Baker.

Betty is survived by her children, Tina (Brad) Monton, of Valparaiso, Nicki (Bob) Spencer, of Portage, and Tom (Stacy) Steindler, of Wanatah; her grandchildren, Andrew and Branden Porter, Kodi Soloman, Madeline Chambers, Morgan and Tyler Chambers, Jayme and Cody Spencer; her brothers, Frank Nevills, Bill Baker, Chuck Nevills, Larry Nevills and her sister, Violet Dunkley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Alan and Kenny Nevills.

Betty drove a bus for PCARC before retiring. A memorial visitation with Betty's family will be from 3-7 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso, IN. www.bartholomewnewhard.com