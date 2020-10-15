VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Ann Troup, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born November 16, 1947 at LaPorte Hospital to Raymond and Mary (Jensen) Johnson. Betty made her career as a rural mail carrier in Chesterton before retiring. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and enjoyed canning and crocheting in her younger years, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Betty will be fondly remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed.