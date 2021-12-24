July 31, 1920 - Dec. 20, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Betty B. Fulk (nee Gumbert), age 101, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Betty is survived by her two sons: Rick (Kay) Fulk, Scott Fulk; grandchildren: Michael, Ryan, Chad, Stacy; and three great-grandchildren: Sarah, Henry, Benjamin.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Fulk; son, Jim Fulk; parents: Harry and Katherine Gumbert; and sister, Edith Knotts.

Betty was a devoted member of her church.

She was a member of circle group and the entertainment group at Southlake Christian Church in Crown Point, IN. Betty loved gardening and being outdoors. She enjoyed playing pinochle at the senior center and traveling with her friends.

Services are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Betty's name to Southlake Christian Church, 501 Pratt St, Crown Point, IN 46307.

