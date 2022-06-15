Betty Bader Hayes

April 5, 1928 - June 11, 2022

CRYSTAL LAKE - Betty Bader Hayes, 94, of Gary, IN and Merrillville, IN recently of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 11, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1928 in Gary, IN to Clarence and Florence Bader.

Betty was united in marriage on April 29, 1952, in Gary, IN to A.J. Hayes; and they were blessed with four children. They celebrated 47 beautiful years of marriage until his passing in 1999. Family was her true passion and she was a tireless volunteer and leader every place she lived. She either founded, led, or worked actively in many organizations including "Candy Stripers" with the hospital guild, being a Girl Scout leader, a basketball coach, a host for over 100 Physical Therapy students for their internships, and most recently as a volunteer for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church as well as a member of their St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Betty will be deeply missed by her children: Tom (Becky) Hayes, Tim Hayes (Peggy Reid), Susan Hayes, and Beth Hayes; grandsons: Tim, Matthew, and Colin Hayes; her sister, Ginny Weber; and by many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Hayes; her grandson, Tommy; her brothers, Chuck and George Bader.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until the Memorial Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.