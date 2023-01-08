Oct. 4, 1933 - Jan. 2, 2023

ST. JOHN, IN - Betty Brewer, 89 of St. John (Formerly Riverdale, IL) passed away January 2, 2023, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Dyer, IN.

Betty was born on October 4, 1933, in Riverdale, IL, to John and Elizabeth Heil. It was here where Betty grew up with her two siblings, brother Henry Robert, aka Bob and sister Virginia, aka Ginner. Betty attended Bowen grade school in Riverdale and Thornton high school in Harvey, IL. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Bob and is survived by her sister and best friend Ginner. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Raymond Brewer, together they had and raised five children: Linda (Warren) Kutlik, Larry (Diana) Brewer, Sue (Phil) Draper, Mike (Bonnie) Brewer & Tom (Chris) Brewer.

While Betty loved a lot of things in life including bowling and golfing with her husband and friends, nothing brought her more joy than her seven grandchildren (Julie, Jim, Traci, Lisa, Amanda, Kyle & Kara) and 13 great-grandchildren (Jeff, Rebecca, Angelica, Fiona, Ashley, Zoie, Kaylee, Michael, Gavin, Hazel, Madilyn, Delilah and Reagan).

Betty also took pride in being the "go to" person for any historical or trivia questions. From old movies, to cars, stores, streets or pretty much anything in general, she was the person you called to confirm your answer. She watched Jeopardy every day and would talk to her sister about the questions, contestants, and answers. She was also your local movie or TV show critic!

Betty will be missed by all those who called her, Mom (and there were more than just her kids that called her mom), Grandma, G-Ma, GG, or Friend. But all who knew her were blessed and can take great comfort in knowing Betty loved them and cherished the time spent with each one.

A memorial to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Wednesday, January 11th at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Friends can meet with the family from 4:00–7:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers to honor the love Betty had for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, please make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org). www.kishfuneralhome.net