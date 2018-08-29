HAMMOND, IN - Betty Chartos, age 85, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018. She was born in Beardstown, IL and lived most of her life in Hammond, IN.
She is survived by her daughters: Dawn Miklusak and Teresa Chartos (Tom Ferguson); cherished granddaughter, Megan (Logan) Mitchell; great- grandchildren: Allison and Matthew Mitchell; loving sisters: Jan Anderson, Nancy (Carroll)Lovekamp, and Sherry (David) Taylor; sister-in-law, Isabelle Diller; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved, loyal husband of 63 years Paul; parents Wilma and Claude Anderson; sisters: Jean Edsall and Dorothy Krohe.
Betty enjoyed attending Hammond High School football and basketball games in the'60s and '70s and was a lifelong follower of local high school and college sports. She also liked to garden; read; and shop for her daughters, granddaughter, and friends.
A celebration of both Paul's and Betty's life will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 12:00 noon at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In memory of Betty, a donation may be made to: Ear Community Inc., 280 E. 1st Ave., Unit 704, Broomfield, CO 80038. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit: