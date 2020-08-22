Betty DeBoer
LANSING, IL — Betty DeBoer, nee Cooper, 85, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney DeBoer. Loving mother of Judy (Mark) Drenth, Jane (late Ron) VanDerBilt and Karen (Jeff) Althuis; cherished grandmother of: Kristi Drenth, Dan (Amy) Drenth, Tim VanDerBilt, Joy (Doug) Verkaik, the late Michael Althuis, David (Megan) Althuis and Cindy (David) Clickner; and great-grandmother of Brenna Drenth, Zachary Drenth, A.J. Verkaik and Lydia Verkaik. Dear sister of the late Alice (late Mel) Eckerstrom, late Art (Eleanor) Cooper, late Robert (Gertrude) Cooper and the late Raymond (Gail) Cooper. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation is Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Funeral services will be Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 16248 South Park Ave., South Holland, IL, with the Rev. Daniel Svendsen officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions to Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave, Dyer, IN 46311) are greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com
