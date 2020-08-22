LANSING, IL — Betty DeBoer, nee Cooper, 85, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney DeBoer. Loving mother of Judy (Mark) Drenth, Jane (late Ron) VanDerBilt and Karen (Jeff) Althuis; cherished grandmother of: Kristi Drenth, Dan (Amy) Drenth, Tim VanDerBilt, Joy (Doug) Verkaik, the late Michael Althuis, David (Megan) Althuis and Cindy (David) Clickner; and great-grandmother of Brenna Drenth, Zachary Drenth, A.J. Verkaik and Lydia Verkaik. Dear sister of the late Alice (late Mel) Eckerstrom, late Art (Eleanor) Cooper, late Robert (Gertrude) Cooper and the late Raymond (Gail) Cooper. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty was loved by many and will be dearly missed.