PORTAGE, IN - Betty E. Davin, age 99, of Portage, formerly of Gary, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. She grew up on Chicago's South side and earned a B.S. in Biology at Mercy College (now known as St. Xavier University). Her love of Lake Michigan and its lakeshore began with summer visits to her Aunt Nell and Aunt Madge in the Miller neighborhood of Gary, IN, in the 1930's. In 1963 Betty built ahouse on Warren Street in the Miller area, where she lived for the next 50 years. She cherished her many friends on and near Warren Street, who bestowed upon her the title "Mayor of Miller". In Betty's last years, she resided at Rittenhouse Senior Living Center in Portage, where she made many new friends and corrected the grammar of all.