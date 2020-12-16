Betty E. Husmann

HANNA, IN — Betty E. Husmann, 86, of Hanna, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born June 10, 1934, in Gary to Andrew and Barbara (Schmidt) Linger.

Betty made her career in the housekeeping department at Porter Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong Catholic, and enjoyed playing Bingo and crocheting. Betty will be remembered for her feisty personality and the love she had for her family.

Betty is survived by children: Luann (Dan) Marks, Jack (Renee) Sarver, Kim Bouzas, Gail Dickinson and Kurt (Wendy) Husmann; grandchildren: Daniel Marks, Jr., Keith Marks, Scotty (Bridget) Marks, Jyll (John) McNeil, Elizabeth (Chuck) Zbuka, Buck (Kayla Wurster) Sarver, Brooklyn (Rob) Yoshimura, Maria Bouzas, Dion (Sarah) Bouzas, Emma Husmann, Zachary Husmann, Ashley (Josh) Lucas and Meghan (Mark) Brault; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Warren "Buck" Sarver in 1972; second husband, Kenneth Husmann in 1999; sister, Orleen; and brother, Eddie.

A private committal service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Porter County Animal Shelter. WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL is handling arrangements.