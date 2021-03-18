Apr. 16, 1932 - Mar. 14, 2021

CROWN POINT/FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND, IN - Betty Higgins age 88, passed away March 14, 2021.

She is survived by her loving children: David Higgins, Kathy Higgins, Larry Higgins, Rick (Sally) Higgins; three grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters: Lois Jones, Joyce Balding; brother, Paul O'Brien. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son, Kenny and granddaughter, Tammy Farver.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends are invited to visit with Betty's Family on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4-7:00 p.m. COVID-19 protocol, masks required.