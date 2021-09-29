HOBART, IN — Betty Irene Chelich, age 91, of Hobart, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Hobart on September 4, 1930 to the late William and Pearl Wesley. Betty was a faithful member of the Hobart First Christian Church until its closing and then joined Deep River Church of Christ. Betty earned a master's degree and taught for 22 years at South Haven Elementary. She was a member of the Porter Co. Retired Teachers Assoc., Indiana State Retired Teachers, and National Education Assoc. Betty was active in youth activities, was a member of the Saint Mary Medical Center Auxiliary, and taught Sunday School for over 44 years. She loved her family and hosting them for gatherings, but especially enjoyed camping with her grandchildren. Betty will be remembered for her strong faith in God and that she spent her life serving Him.