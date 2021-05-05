Betty Irene O'Daniel
Oct. 22, 1929 — May 1, 2021
KOUTS, IN — Betty Irene O'Daniel, 91, of Kouts passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born October 22, 1929, in Portage to the late William and Hazel (Brown) Dicks. Betty graduated from Portage High School and made her career as a bookkeeper with the Dalton Corporation in Gary. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kouts, where she previously kept the books and participated in Presbyterian Women. Betty loved to cook, garden, paint, quilt, knit, do needlepoint and throw birthday parties for her family. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother, and a sweet, selfless woman, who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In Miller, IN, Betty married Charles Dean O'Daniel, who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by their children: Jerry O'Daniel, of Portage, Rita O'Daniel, of Glen Ellyn, IL, Ed O'Daniel, of LaCrosse, and Larry (Terri) O'Daniel, of Stafford, VA; grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Walker, Amanda Kelley, Christopher (Kristen) O'Daniel and Michael O'Daniel; great-grandchildren: Destani, Hailey, Lincoln, Kaylin, Kenzie, Keira, Brenden, Ashlynn and Ava; great-great-granddaughter, Summer; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jim O'Daniel, and three siblings.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 p.m. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 335, Kouts, IN 46347 or AseraCare Hospice, 808 Vale Park Road, Suite 200, Valparaiso, IN 46383.