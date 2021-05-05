KOUTS, IN — Betty Irene O'Daniel, 91, of Kouts passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born October 22, 1929, in Portage to the late William and Hazel (Brown) Dicks. Betty graduated from Portage High School and made her career as a bookkeeper with the Dalton Corporation in Gary. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kouts, where she previously kept the books and participated in Presbyterian Women. Betty loved to cook, garden, paint, quilt, knit, do needlepoint and throw birthday parties for her family. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother, and a sweet, selfless woman, who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.