Oct. 22, 1929 - May 1, 2021
KOUTS, IN - Betty Irene O'Daniel, 91 of Kouts passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born October 22, 1929 in Portage to the late William and Hazel (Brown) Dicks. Betty graduated from Portage High School and made her career as a Bookkeeper with the Dalton Corporation in Gary. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kouts, where she previously kept the books and participated in Presbyterian Women. Betty loved to cook, garden, paint, quilt, knit, do needlepoint, and throw birthday parties her family. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother, and a sweet, selfless woman, who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In Miller, IN Betty married Charles Dean O'Daniel, who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by their children: Jerry O'Daniel of Portage, Rita O'Daniel of Glen Ellyn, IL, Ed O'Daniel of LaCrosse, Larry (Terri) O'Daniel of Stafford, VA; grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Walker, Amanda Kelley, Christopher (Kristen) O'Daniel, Michael O'Daniel; great grandchildren: Destani, Hailey, Lincoln, Kaylin, Kenzie, Keira, Brenden, Ashlynn, Ava; great great granddaughter, Summer; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jim O'Daniel; and three siblings.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 p.m. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 335, Kouts, IN 46347 or AseraCare Hospice, 808 Vale Park Rd. Suite 200, Valparaiso, IN 46383.