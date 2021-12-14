 Skip to main content
Betty J. Dado (nee Harp)

WHITING, IN - Betty J. Dado (nee Harp) 88 of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. Visitation for Betty will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting from 4:00 p.m. concluding with a Celebration of Betty's life at 8:00 p.m; cremation to follow; (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) For the complete death notice, please go to www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.

