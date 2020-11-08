CROWN POINT, IN — Betty J. Kolodziej (nee Grunewald), 95, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on December 30, 1924. She graduated from Dyer High School. Proudly part of the class of 1943, she was an active organizer of annual high school reunions throughout her life. Betty loved ocean visits, staying twice a year in New Smyrna Beach, FL with dear friends. Always dedicated to life-long friendships, Betty was part of a social group that met monthly for over 65 years. Betty was a devout Catholic and a member St. Matthias and St. Anthony's in Crown Point.

Lovingly called Meemee, Betty was always deeply devoted to her family. Betty was known to those around her as exceptionally kind, thoughtful, and loving. She brought people together and had a special way of making everyone around her feel comfortable. Betty was naturally curious, and eager to learn about people, travel, and nature. Her door was always open, ready to welcome guests, and she knew no strangers.