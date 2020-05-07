VALPARAISO, IN — Betty J. Pflughaupt, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born June 29, 1933 in LaPorte, IN to Ed and Cora (Hill) Brown. Betty made her career of over 30 years as an aide at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Valparaiso, where they referred to her as "Sarge" for her no nonsense approach. She was a lifelong member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, and enjoyed playing volleyball, tending to her flowers, ceramics, and her cherished collection of Christmas decorations. Betty will be fondly remembered for her strong-willed personality and her resilience in the face of adversity. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, whose presence will be deeply missed.