Betty J. Pflughaupt
VALPARAISO, IN — Betty J. Pflughaupt, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born June 29, 1933 in LaPorte, IN to Ed and Cora (Hill) Brown. Betty made her career of over 30 years as an aide at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Valparaiso, where they referred to her as "Sarge" for her no nonsense approach. She was a lifelong member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, and enjoyed playing volleyball, tending to her flowers, ceramics, and her cherished collection of Christmas decorations. Betty will be fondly remembered for her strong-willed personality and her resilience in the face of adversity. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, whose presence will be deeply missed.
On November 9, 1952, she married Wolfgang Pflughaupt, who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by their sons: Dennis Pflughaupt of Valparaiso, Dale (Karen) Pflughaupt of Chesterton, Philipp Pflughaupt of Blue Springs, MO, and David (Kim) Pflughaupt of New Carlisle; grandchildren: Matthew (Jennifer), Zachary, Dalton (Tabitha), Scott (Caitlin), Dylan, Derek (Kelsey) and Kate, Connor; and great grandchildren: Lilly, Grant, Acen, and Teagan. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 234 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.
