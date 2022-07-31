HAMMOND - Betty J. Steliga (nee Forney), passed away July 21, 2022, at the age of 97. Dear wife of the late Joseph W. Steliga, Sr. Dear mother of Mary L. Cutean, Walter E. (Carole) Steliga, Linda S. (John) Wiggans and Joseph W. (Cheryl) Steliga, Jr. Betty will be remembered as a dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and precious friend.

Betty was a long-time bowler with the Tuesday morning Koffee Klatch at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. She enjoyed the sport up through her 95th year. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, teammates, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 A.M., Tuesday August 2, 2022 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN. Funeral mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.