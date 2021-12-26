LAS VEGAS, NV - Betty J. Willis, 89 of Las Vegas (Schererville), passed away December 10, 2021. Betty was born to Mary Lou and Girtie Sharber in Kentucky and attended Nortonville High School. She married her High School sweetheart Eugene Willis in 1949 and moved to Northwest Indiana. They were happily married for 69 years. She enjoyed camping, bowling, cruising, and attending her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She is survived by one son Michael (Karen) Willis. Grandchildren: Keegan (Geraldine) Willis, Adam (Sarah) Willis, Garret Willis, Kelly Willis, and Cody (Yvette) Willis. Great-grandchildren: Cael, Rowan and Ronan. Nieces: Sheila (Michael) Price and Lorri (Larry) Gulotta. Daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Roger) Hunt.
Preceded in death by husband Eugene; sons: Steven and Ronald; grandson Steven Jr. and sister Mary (Ralph) King.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Homes for Our Troops, American Heart Association, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or the Alzheimers Association.
Visitation will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 2:00–6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Please call 219-736-5840 or visit mycalumetpark.com for more information.