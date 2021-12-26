LAS VEGAS, NV - Betty J. Willis, 89 of Las Vegas (Schererville), passed away December 10, 2021. Betty was born to Mary Lou and Girtie Sharber in Kentucky and attended Nortonville High School. She married her High School sweetheart Eugene Willis in 1949 and moved to Northwest Indiana. They were happily married for 69 years. She enjoyed camping, bowling, cruising, and attending her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She is survived by one son Michael (Karen) Willis. Grandchildren: Keegan (Geraldine) Willis, Adam (Sarah) Willis, Garret Willis, Kelly Willis, and Cody (Yvette) Willis. Great-grandchildren: Cael, Rowan and Ronan. Nieces: Sheila (Michael) Price and Lorri (Larry) Gulotta. Daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Roger) Hunt.