Betty J. Zehme

Betty Zehme was born on August 31, 1931, and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1949, and St. Margaret Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1953. Betty worked as an RN for the Whiting Clinic, Standard Oil of Whiting, and retired from Schwartz Medical Corp., Munster. She was a member of the Sisters of St. Basil the Great, Uniontown, PA, taking the name Sr. Mary Louise. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where she sang with the Alleluia Choir for over 20 years. Betty had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for her "birthday greetings." She loved following the Chicago sports teams, the White Sox, Bears and Bulls. She and Jean bowled together for many years with a Byzantine church league and at the Whiting Community Center Monday Night Ladies' League. She and Jean also enjoyed early morning trips to the Horseshoe Casino for breakfast and slots. Betty embraced the motto of her nursing school, "Vita Allis Vota," and led a "life devoted to others," caring for her grandmother, mother, uncle and her sister at the end of their lives, and touched many others professionally throughout her nursing career. Devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of St. Basil the Great, Uniontown, PA, or the St. John Church Steeple Renovation Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400