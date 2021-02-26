Betty J. Zehme
WHITING, IN - Betty J. Zehme, 89, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary (Potasnik) Zehme; her grandparents, Michael and Mary Potasnik; her sister, Eugenia "Jean" Molson; and her favorite brother-in-law Art Molson. She is survived by her nieces, Marilou (Rick) Koval, of Whiting, Patricia (David) Turner, of Mountain Home, AR, and nephew David Molson, of Whiting; great-nephews: Brian (Morgen) Cole, of Alpharetta, GA, Mark (Jennifer) Koval, of Oceanside, CA, Jeffrey (Christina) Koval, of Hobart, IN, and Gregory Koval, of Omaha, NE; great-great-nieces and nephews: Landon, Laylah, Easton, Reagan, Allison and Eleanor; and many cousins. Also, cherished friends: Irene Mateja, Janice Molle, the late Mary "Mimi" Murzyn, Sr. M. Christopher Malcovsky, OSBM, and St. Helen Schott, OSBM, of Uniontown, PA; Jack Schwartz, M.D., her employer; and co-workers at Schwartz Medical Corp.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 10:30 am at BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation at the funeral home Monday will be from 9:00 am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.
Betty Zehme was born on August 31, 1931, and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1949, and St. Margaret Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1953. Betty worked as an RN for the Whiting Clinic, Standard Oil of Whiting, and retired from Schwartz Medical Corp., Munster. She was a member of the Sisters of St. Basil the Great, Uniontown, PA, taking the name Sr. Mary Louise. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where she sang with the Alleluia Choir for over 20 years. Betty had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for her "birthday greetings." She loved following the Chicago sports teams, the White Sox, Bears and Bulls. She and Jean bowled together for many years with a Byzantine church league and at the Whiting Community Center Monday Night Ladies' League. She and Jean also enjoyed early morning trips to the Horseshoe Casino for breakfast and slots. Betty embraced the motto of her nursing school, "Vita Allis Vota," and led a "life devoted to others," caring for her grandmother, mother, uncle and her sister at the end of their lives, and touched many others professionally throughout her nursing career. Devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of St. Basil the Great, Uniontown, PA, or the St. John Church Steeple Renovation Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400