Betty Jane Cervantes

April 25, 1930 - Aug. 25, 2022

LOGANSPORT, IN - Betty Jane Cervantes, 92

, passed away on August 25, 2022, in Logansport, IN. She was born April 25, 1930 in Gary, IN, to John and Anna Piecka, who precede her in death.

She graduated from Tolleston High School, earned a teaching degree from National College of Education in Evanston, IL and later a Master's in Education from Loyola in Chicago, IL.

She married the love of her life, Robert Cervantes on June 28, 1952, and they made their home in Gary, and then Hobart. Betty stayed very active in the region. She taught Kindergarten in the Gary Public Schools for 36 years before retiring in 1988. While living in Northern Indiana, she was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Merrillville, taught Sunday School, and was a former officer for the LWML.

Betty was also a skilled seamstress and an accomplished artist. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband when they could, and eventually settled in Logansport in 2021.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert; loving daughters: Susan (Kris) Smith, Cyndi (Alex) Branch and Karen (Stephen) Silva; eight treasured grandchildren; nine cherished great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sisters: Marge Apathy and Ann Palovick.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Maria Reiner Center Art Dept in Hobart. For information, call 219-736-5840.