MERRILLVILLE - Betty Jane Esther Weaver, 86, of Merrillville, passed away June 7, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray L. Weaver; her parents: Hilda Esther Maki and Erick Wilho Niemi; and her daughter, Faith C. Sanford.

Betty Jane is survived by her children: Kelly "Naomi" Casey (Kathy), Paul Weaver (Annette), Lisa (James) Cunningham, Margo (Edward) Kalinowski, Anita (Patrick) Willy, and Sandra (Edward) Cormican; 71 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Hart.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery to follow.