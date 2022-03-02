MUNSTER, IN - Betty Jane Keckich Crnarich (nee Malatin) age 93, of Munster, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully at Addison Assisted Living Center in Lincolnton, NC. Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Dana (Steve) Green; devoted grandchildren: Christopher (Laura), Jessica (Michael), Patrick (Hanna), Timothy (Olivia), Matthew, and Anna; great-grandchildren: Delilah, Peter, and Theo; several nieces and nephews and beloved niece, Beth Grauvogl. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Elizabeth Malatin; sister, Virginia Poracky; her first husband, Peter Keckich; second husband, Joseph Crnarich; and son, Paul Keckich.

Betty was a proud graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Whiting. She worked as a secretary when she was not busy as a stay-at-home mom. Betty thoroughly enjoyed golfing, dancing, sewing, quilting, crafting, reading and was a skilled handywoman. She was a member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster.

Visitation will be held 10 am - 12 pm on March 7, 2022 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue in Munster, followed by a mass at St. Thomas More Church at noon, then burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would deeply appreciate memorials to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org, or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region at hpccr.org, or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson County at jcbbbs.weebly.com. www.burnskish.com