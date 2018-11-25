CRETE, IL - Betty Jane Vanderbilt (nee Dirksen) age 95 of Crete, Illinois passed away on November 22, 2018 with her family at her bedside. Beloved wife to the late Andrew (2003); loving mother to Patricia (Jack) DeVries, Judith (Jim) Alderden, the late Robert Vanderbilt (2007), David (Pat) Vanderbilt, LaVonne (David) Potter, Paul (Louise) Vanderbilt, Linda Vanderbilt and Barbara Oaks. Grandmother of 20; great grandmother of 24 and great great grandmother to two.
Her family was blessed by her words of encouragement, strong faith and daily prayers. Betty will be remembered for her kindness, her loving nature and her generous spirit. She touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed. Donations in her memory may be submitted to Roseland Christian Ministries or Samaritan's Purse.
Visitation and service on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 11:00AM until service at 1:00PM at CRETE FUNERAL HOME, 1182 Main St. (Dixie Hwy.), Crete, IL 60417. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. 708-672-7600.