CROWN POINT, IN - Betty Jane Wagner (nee Tubbs) of Crown Point, (recently of Jackson, MI) passed away peacefully Thursday February 13, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her sons William L. Wagner (Diana) of Jackson, MI and Lee J. Wagner (Joan) of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren Amy Wagner, Andrew Wagner, Carolyn Wagner Sharp, Erica Wagner, Logan Wagner, Conner Wagner and their spouses and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, William, and her parents John Samuel Tubbs and Lady Mae (nee Woodard) Tubbs Stack and her younger brother Jack Tubbs.

Betty Jane was born September 23, 1920 in Des Moines, IA where she lived as a child, until moving to Griffith, IN with her mother and brother after her father's passing. As a teenager and young adult, she worked in her Mother's 5 & Dime store which she greatly enjoyed. It was in Griffith that she met the man who would become her husband, "Bill" Wagner. They later moved to Crown Point where they owned Wagner's Standard Service. Here they raised their two boys and were involved in many Crown Point activities.

