VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Jean Jankowski, 101, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Betty was born May 18, 1920 in Valparaiso, the daughter: of Anianis and Mertie (Alyea) Riddle. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, a Red Cross Nurse, Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Precinct Councilwomen with the Democratic Party and a member of the Home Ec Club. Surviving are her children: Jean (Ron) Atherton of Spring, TX, Sharon (Joseph) Henley of Valparaiso, Penny (Ron) Egolf of Ft. Wayne, Guy "Ed" (Darlene) Jankowski of Valparaiso, David (Karyn) Jankowski of Valparaiso, Bob (Mona) Jankowski of Newbern, N.C., Patty (Dave) Latimer of St. Petersburg, FL and Kathy Jankowski of Kouts. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 16 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph "Adie" Jankowski; her parents, two brothers, and a sister.