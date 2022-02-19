May 18, 1920 - Feb. 18, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Jean Jankowski, 101, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Betty was born May 18, 1920 in Valparaiso, the daughter: of Anianis and Mertie (Alyea) Riddle. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, a Red Cross Nurse, Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Precinct Councilwomen with the Democratic Party and a member of the Home Ec Club. Surviving are her children: Jean (Ron) Atherton of Spring, TX, Sharon (Joseph) Henley of Valparaiso, Penny (Ron) Egolf of Ft. Wayne, Guy "Ed" (Darlene) Jankowski of Valparaiso, David (Karyn) Jankowski of Valparaiso, Bob (Mona) Jankowski of Newbern, N.C., Patty (Dave) Latimer of St. Petersburg, FL and Kathy Jankowski of Kouts. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 16 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph "Adie" Jankowski; her parents, two brothers, and a sister.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at First United Methodist Church with Funeral Services at 12:00 PM, Rev. Kevin Miller officiating. Entombment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Riley's Children Hospital or First United Methodist Church. Face masks are recommended. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.