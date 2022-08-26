 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Jean Kenniger

Betty Jean Kenniger

Jan. 28, 1939 - Aug. 24, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Jean Kenniger, 83, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born January 28, 1939 in Chicago to: Forrest & Ann Jean (Sovich) Stanley, and graduated from Hobart High School.

Betty's main career was as a loving wife and mother to her husband and children, and later worked for American Auto Parts as a bookkeeper for 25 years. Having traveled and fished in most of the lower 48 States, Betty enjoyed membership in Salmon Unlimited, and the Hoosier Cruisers RV Club, both of which contributed to her adventures. Playing the clarinet in band helped to give the arts a balance in her life.

On March 16, 1957 she married Norman "Buzz" Kenniger who survives along with their children: Steven Kenniger, Susan (John) Boyd & Barbara (Gary) Green, and grandchildren: Jonathon, Joseph, Elizabeth, Nathan & Andrew. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother; Donald Stanley.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.

