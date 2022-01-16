Betty Jean Summerhill

During WWII she traveled around the country with her parents while they sought out work. Betty graduated from Portage High School and then completed business college in Gary. She was a Bank Teller at Bank One for 21 years and also volunteered for the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary. Betty was a member of Barrington Baptist Church and was formerly a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist. As a talented pianist, Betty also played the piano at church and enjoyed listening to Southern gospel and Elvis gospel music. She will be greatly missed by her K9 companion, Oliver Oakley. In her spare time she loved to watch Days of Our Lives, Wheel of Fortune, and Price Is Right. Betty will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family and the Lord dearly.