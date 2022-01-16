June 23, 1934 - Jan. 12, 2022
HOBART, IN - Betty Jean Summerhill, age 87, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on June 23, 1934 to the late Charles and Artella Bray.
During WWII she traveled around the country with her parents while they sought out work. Betty graduated from Portage High School and then completed business college in Gary. She was a Bank Teller at Bank One for 21 years and also volunteered for the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary. Betty was a member of Barrington Baptist Church and was formerly a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist. As a talented pianist, Betty also played the piano at church and enjoyed listening to Southern gospel and Elvis gospel music. She will be greatly missed by her K9 companion, Oliver Oakley. In her spare time she loved to watch Days of Our Lives, Wheel of Fortune, and Price Is Right. Betty will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family and the Lord dearly.
She is survived by her two children: Karen Sefton and David Summerhill; seven grandchildren: Rachel (John) Brubaker, Jason (Stephanie) Summerhill, Brandon Summerhill, Justin Summerhill, Crystal (Dave Noel) Summerhill, Carl (Sidney) Summerhill, and Breanna (Andrew Mazur) Summerhill; three step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren: Kaden, Raelynn, George, Brantly, Emberly, Easton, and Charlotte; sister, Charlene (Mitchel) Kobitz; other loving family and dear friends.
Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, Ron Summerhill; son-in-law, George Sefton; and brothers David Lee Bray and Robert (Barbara) Bray.
There will be funeral services for Betty on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, with Pastor Mitch Tabla officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME. If you are going to attend, the family kindly requests that you wear a mask. For information or to extend online condolences please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com or call (219) 942-2109.