Betty Jo Sbalchiero

Sept. 13, 1941 — Dec. 4, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN — Betty Jo Sbalchiero, age 80, of St. John, IN passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Betty was born September 13, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Lorene Mayer (Bishop) and Robert Mayer Sr.

Betty Jo, first and foremost, was a homemaker and worked an as entrepreneur alongside her husband, George. Above all, Betty Jo valued family. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and celebrating holidays and life's milestones. In fact, she could find a way to celebrate anything.

Her greatest joy came with the birth of her granddaughters who were the light of her life. Whether it was gardening, baking for holidays, or shopping and lunch she cherished the time spent with her granddaughters.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband George Sbalchiero; her father, Robert Mayer Sr.; her mother, Lorene Mayer (Bishop); and brother, Robert Mayer, Jr. (Judith).