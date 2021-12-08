Betty Jo Sbalchiero
Sept. 13, 1941 — Dec. 4, 2021
ST. JOHN, IN — Betty Jo Sbalchiero, age 80, of St. John, IN passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Betty was born September 13, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Lorene Mayer (Bishop) and Robert Mayer Sr.
Betty Jo, first and foremost, was a homemaker and worked an as entrepreneur alongside her husband, George. Above all, Betty Jo valued family. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and celebrating holidays and life's milestones. In fact, she could find a way to celebrate anything.
Her greatest joy came with the birth of her granddaughters who were the light of her life. Whether it was gardening, baking for holidays, or shopping and lunch she cherished the time spent with her granddaughters.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband George Sbalchiero; her father, Robert Mayer Sr.; her mother, Lorene Mayer (Bishop); and brother, Robert Mayer, Jr. (Judith).
After the passing of Betty Jo's husband, she became a resident at Park Place retirement community. There she made many friends, enjoyed the various activities including arts and crafts, playing poker and trivia. She was always the life of any party she attended.
Betty Jo is survived by her two loving daughters: Rita Priest (Ron Killingsworth), and Julie Montoya (Ivan Rivera); granddaughters: Jessica and Grace Montoya; three beloved sisters: Judith Sutfin (William), Barbara Heffernan (Bernard), and RoseMary Copeland (Wallace, III); and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation for Betty Jo will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. A Funeral Mass will occur Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 1 W Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN 46375.
Betty Jo will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307.
In memory of Betty Jo you may donate to NWI Parkinsons https://nwiparkinson.org/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Sbalchiero family.