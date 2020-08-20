× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty JoAnn Pribble (nee Von Almen)

HESSVILLE, IN — Betty JoAnne Pribble, 88, entered the gates of heaven peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. Survivors include her three sons, Randy, Larry (Barbara) and Kevin (Angela) Pribble; three grandchildren, Angela (Bobby) Figueroa, Michele (Bobby) Klut and Justin (Jaime) Pribble; two great-grandchildren, Ayden Figueroa and Sophia Pribble; several nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Ray Pribble, and parents, Charles and Helen Von Almen.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville), with Pastor Mark Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME. Face mask are required per state COVID-19 guidelines.

Betty was a lifetime resident of the Hessville area. Betty enjoyed reading her Bible daily, sewing and being a homemaker. After Ken's retirement they enjoyed spending time at their summer home in Coldwater, Michigan, where they would fish and boat. She was a faithful member of Hessville Baptist Church and most recently Grace Nazarene Church, of Portage. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. For additional information, please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.