Dec. 25, 1925 - Dec. 11, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty L. Baugher, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born December 25, 1925 in Medaryville, IN to the late Murel and Vera (Tucker) Roberts. Betty had worked at Lowenstines as a sales clerk and loved spending time with her family.

On December 31, 1946, Betty married Elmer E. Baugher, Jr. who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Floyd) Hayhurst and Karen (James) Neff; grandchildren: Amy (Adam) Cochran, Stacey (Joe) Wiszowaty, Scott (Ann) Hayhurst, Todd Neff, and Ryan (Liz) Neff; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Barrow.

Private family services will be held at MOELLER FUNUERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with burial at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Life Care Center of Valparaiso.