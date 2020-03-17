LaCROSSE, IN - Betty L. Bechinski, 82 of LaCrosse, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born October 5, 1937 in LaCrosse to Walter and Margaret (Newland) Younggreen. Betty graduated from LaCrosse High School and was a member of the LaCrosse United Methodist Church. Many in the LaCrosse Community will remember her as not only a friend, but as a second mother or grandmother.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On October 1, 1960 in LaCrosse, Betty married Larry Bechinski who survives along with their children, Rich Bechinski, Becky (Reggie) Lockett, Brenda (Wayne) Timm, Lori (Paul) Sikora, Lisa (Daron) Bruder, and Jackie (Joe) Passauer; grandchildren, Lauren, Wittlee, Ashley, Zack, Haley, Jessica, McKenzie, Caleb, Cade, and Grant; great grandchildren, Deklin, Kyleigh, Wyatt, Liam, Aylah, Hayden, Kamryn, and Ava; siblings, Jim (Carol) Younggreen, Pat (Fay) Younggreen, and Esther (Steve) Rans; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; great grandson, Gavin; and brothers, Jack and Shorty.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service on Thursday at 11:00 AM at LaCrosse United Methodist Church, 11 N. Indiana Ave., LaCrosse. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LaCrosse United Methodist Church.