CROWN POINT, IN - Betty L. Bonich, age 85 of Crown Point, IN, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Survived by four children: Milton (Cara) Bonich, Jr., Sheree (Jeff) Harriman, Michelle (Dirk) Kison, Lisa (Bobby) McIlquham; ten grandchildren: Bradley Bonich, Marc (Kelly) Bonich, Brooke (David) Seibel, Danielle (Michael) Egolf, Angela (Zachary) Feeney, Samantha (Daniel) Myers, Maggie and Justin Horvath, Madalein and Jaxson McIlquham; eight great grandchildren; sister, Anna 'Snookie' Lewis. Preceded in death by husband, Milton Bonich, Sr.; seven sisters and brothers.
Betty was a member of Four Seasons Methodist Church and helped with the spaghetti dinners. She was also an avid reader.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point (on St. Rd.55, south of St. Rd. 231) on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Tom Clark officiating. At rest Maplewood Memorial Cemetery, Crown Point.
