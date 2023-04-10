Betty was a kind and compassionate woman who always helped others when needed, and enjoyed working with her friends at the Hamilton Southeastern High School cafeteria. She loved being a mother and did everything in her power to make sure her kids were well cared for even during her final days. During her time off, Betty enjoyed tending to her flock of wild birds, wild rabbits, and a special squirrel named Stumpy. She also loved spending quiet evenings at home with her husband. They didn't always spend time at home and when they were out; Betty's favorite spot was relaxing at Pensacola beach in Florida with an ice-cold margarita.