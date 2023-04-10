April 19, 1961 - March 31, 2023
FISHERS - Betty L. Connelly, 61, of Fishers, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 31, 2023. She was born on April 19, 1961 to the late Willard and Margaret (Knopic) Melcher in Gary, Indiana.
Betty was a kind and compassionate woman who always helped others when needed, and enjoyed working with her friends at the Hamilton Southeastern High School cafeteria. She loved being a mother and did everything in her power to make sure her kids were well cared for even during her final days. During her time off, Betty enjoyed tending to her flock of wild birds, wild rabbits, and a special squirrel named Stumpy. She also loved spending quiet evenings at home with her husband. They didn't always spend time at home and when they were out; Betty's favorite spot was relaxing at Pensacola beach in Florida with an ice-cold margarita.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Patrick Connelly; daughter, Jessica Connelly of Bristol, RI; and son, Michael Connelly of Indianapolis, IN.
A Memorial Gathering will be on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society for Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Road, Fishers, IN 46038 (hamiltonhumane.com).
Visit Betty's online guestbook at www.geisenfuneralhome.com; 219-663-2500.