CROWN POINT, IN - Betty L. Fields, age 95 of Crown Point; passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Betty is survived by brother, Ed Fields; nephew, Michael Staff; niece, Avis Mucha. Preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Griffith and Norma Mucha.

Betty was a graduate of Crown Point High School, class of 1947. She retired from Lever Brothers Company. She was a member of Cedar Lake United Methodist Church.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55) on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Carol Johnson officiating. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending his visitation and services. Please bring your own.

