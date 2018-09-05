Betty L. Hoffman age 87, passed away peacefully August 30, 2018 in the home of her daughter Sarah Hoffman Rowe in Ann Arbor, MI with family and friends by her side. She was born on January 7, 1931 to Albert and Verena (Gogel) Wirthwein. Betty graduated from Dale High School in 1948 and married her beloved Thomas in 1949 and together had three children. After moving with her family to Lake County Indiana in 1959, Betty pursued a career as a dietician for Midwest Steel, Division of National Steel where she was employed for 25 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Betty was an avid sports fan who never missed watching her children and grandchildren's participation in high school and collegiate sports. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader as well as a community volunteer for Andrean High School and St.Bridget's Parish in Hobart, IN. Betty loved music, she began playing the piano at age three and was an accomplished pianist.
She is survived by her three children, Mark (Susan) Hoffman of Valparaiso, IN, Sarah Hoffman Rowe of Ann Arbor, MI, and Frank (Catherine) Hoffman of Zionsville, IN, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Thomas, her parents Albert and Verena Wirthwein, her sister, Mary Steltenpohl, and brother, Paul Wirthwein.
Memorial Mass and service will be held at Mary Help of Christian's Catholic Church, 6827 E County Rd, 1930 North, Mariah Hill, IN 47556 at 10:00 AM/CST on September 29, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arbor Hospice of Ann Arbor Michigan or Mary Help of Christian's Parish. BURNS FUNERAL HOME - CROWN POINT, IN entrusted with local arrangements.