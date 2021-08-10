Oct. 13, 1930 - Aug. 7, 2021

LaCROSSE, IN - Betty L. Krueger-Artist, 90 of LaCrosse, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 7, 2021. She was born October 13, 1930 in Kouts to John and Tillie (Hitz) Heinold. Betty graduated from LaCrosse High School and dedicated her life to being a farm wife. She was also an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in LaCrosse. Betty enjoyed gardening and playing cards, especially euchre. She was a beautiful lady, who will be remembered for her strength and independence. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

Betty is survived by her children: Reginald (Cheryl) Krueger of Kouts, Rebecca (Tim) Haverstock of Rolling Prairie; grandchildren: Shauna (Shannon) Barnhart, Kyle (Brittany) Haverstock, Erin (Doug) Krueger Harris, Amy (Nic) Krueger Alarcón; and great grandchildren: Kenna, Caden, and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Tillie Heinold; first husband, LaVerne Eugene Krueger in 1989; second husband, Harry E. Artist in 2013; son, Gregory Lynn Krueger; daughter in law, Jane Krueger; and 8 brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Washington St., LaCrosse, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating. Cremation will follow with a private urn burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.